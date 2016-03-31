Heat to hit S Kazakhstan in late April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet predicts the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees in the southern areas of Kazakhstan in the third decade of April.

The average temperature for the month is expected to be normal in West Kazakhstan region. Monthly rainfall is expected to hit Western Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, as well as the mountain and foothill areas of Zhambyl, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

According to the preliminary forecast, cool weather is expected in the first and second decades of April: precipitation events will be accompanied by sleet and lowering air temperature at night: in the west up to 0 ...- 5, in the north and center up to 0 ...- 8, in the south and southeast up to 0 ...+5 and in the east up to 0 ... -5.

Sustainable increase in air temperature can be expected in the third decade of the month: in the northern part of the country the air temperature will reach +20, in the southern part - +33.