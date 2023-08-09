EN
    14:46, 09 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Heat to subside in Kazakhstan in upcoming days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – After a long period of fervent heat in most regions of Kazakhstan, people in the country will finally feel the cool breeze in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, showers with thunderstorms, hail and bleak wind gusting up to 15-25 mps will batter most territory of Kazakhstan, except for the west.

    Scorching heat will persist in southern, western and eastern Kazakhstan.


