Heat wave advisory issued for many parts of S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Following several days of downpours in the southern South Korean regions over the past week, a heat wave advisory was issued for many parts of the country Friday, the state weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it issued the heat wave advisory for almost all parts of the southern provinces of Gyeongsang and Jeolla, the central provinces of Chungcheong, and parts of the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces as of 10 a.m.

Seoul was excluded from the advisory, which is issued when temperatures are expected to exceed 33 C for two or more days. The daytime highs in the capital are forecast to be around 30 C over the weekend.

The KMA said daily highs will hover around 30 C across the country, but the sensible maximum temperatures will rise above 33 C due to high humidity.

It also forecast sporadic rain showers across the country due to atmospheric instability.