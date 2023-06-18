Heat wave and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Occasional rains and thundershowers are expected today in the west, south and north of Kazakhstan, with hail predicted in the west and squalls in the south. High wind is forecast locally, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe regions are set to brace for baking weather.

Fire threat remains extreme in most of Kazakhstan.