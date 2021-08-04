Heat wave and thunderstorm in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put most of the regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Temperature is to hit 36 degrees Celsius in Almaty region. High fire hazard will persist in places.

Heat wave is to send temperature up to 40-41 degrees Celsius locally in Almaty region. High fire hazard is to persist.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter East Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast here and there. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s Urdzhar district.

Northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps locally is expected in Zhambyl region. The mercury will go up as high as 40 degrees Celsius in most of the region. High fire hazard is to persist.

West Kazakhstan region is to see in places thunderstorm and 15-20mps southwesterly, southerly wind. Temperature is expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard will persist locally.

Karaganda region is to brace in places for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 35 degrees Celsius. Northerly wind reaching up to 15-20mps here and there is predicted. High fire hazard is to persist in places.

Temperature is to hit 38 degrees Celsius locally in Kostanay region. High fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for northeasterly wind with dust tides, blowing 15-20mps here and there. Temperature is to stand at 42 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard will persist.

Pavlodar region is to see occasional thunderstorm and northwesterly wind gusting up to 18mps during thunderstorm. Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during thunderstorm are in store in places for Pavlodar city in the morning and afternoon on August 4.

Thunderstorm is to batter North Kazakhstan region locally at night. Occasional fog is forecast at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there during the day.

Turkestan region is to expect dust tides locally and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps. Temperature is to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard is predicted to persist.

Shymkent city is to brace for northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.