Heat wave and thunderstorms predicted for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet has put seven regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Aktobe region is to brace in places for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 40-41 degrees Celsius at daytime on August 1-5. High fire hazard is to persist.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter Akmola region during the day on August 1. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward as well as reaching up to 15-20mps here and there at daytime is forecast. Temperature is to stand at 36 degrees Celsius in the southwest of the region in the afternoon. Kokshetau city is to brace for thunderstorm during the day on August 1.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorm hit locally on August 1. Occasional hail and squall are in store in places during the day. Southerly wind turning northwestward and blowing 15-20mps here and there is predicted. The region’s southern section is to expect temperature to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius. Kostanay city is to brace for thunderstorm at daytime on August 1.

38 degrees Celsius heat wave is expected locally in West Kazakhstan region during the day on August 1. High fire hazard is to persist locally. Uralsk city is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heat wave during the day.

The mercury will go up as high as 41 degrees Celsius in places in Mangistau region in the afternoon of August 1. High fire hazard will persist in places.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 40 degrees Celsius at daytime on August 1.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter North Kazakhstan region on August 1. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is expected here and there at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to see thunderstorm during the day on August 1. Southwesterly wind is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps.