Heat wave continues to torment regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rain, thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail is set to take hold of Kazakhstan today. Only northern and central parts of the republic will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Meteorologists predict that hail may hit Zhambyl region. Kostanay region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Extreme heat that gripped Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions at the beginning of the month will continue. According to Kazhydromet, high fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.