Heat wave deaths rise to 23 in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll from this summer's heat wave has risen to 23, more than tripling from last year, authorities said Wednesday, as the government's heat warning remained at the highest level of «serious.»

A total of 21 people died of presumed heat-related illnesses between May 20 and the end of July, fire authorities said, while two additional deaths were reported Tuesday alone.

The death toll represents more than a threefold jump from seven reported in the same period last year.

A farmer in her 70s collapsed and died around noon the previous day while working outdoors in Yeongcheon, 243 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Another 80-something farmer died the previous day after being moved to a hospital due to a high temperature while working outdoors in Jeongeup, 217 km south of Seoul.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, currently being held in the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area on the southwestern South Korean coast, has reported 400 cases of heat-related illnesses. About 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries are currently participating in the world event.

The previous day, the government raised its heat wave warning to «serious,» the highest level in the four-stage warning system, for the first time in four years.

A serious-level alert is issued when daily high temperatures remain at 35 C or higher in many parts of the country for at least three days or when daily highs remain at 38 C or higher in some parts of the nation for at least three days.