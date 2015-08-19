Heat wave expected in most regions Aug 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Intermittent rains with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected in northern, north-western and central regions of Kazakhstan. The other parts of the country will have the weather without precipitation.

Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) will hit locally Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, in the daytime in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions and South Kazakhstan region, where dust storm is expected too.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and in some municipalities of Akmola region.

Extremely high fire risk will be preserved in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and locally in Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports citing the MIA Emergencies Committee.