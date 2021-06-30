Heat wave in western Canada kills over 100 people in four days

TORONTO. KAZINFORM More than 100 people have died in the western province of British Columbia during the last four days due to a heat wave that is hitting the west of the country, Canadian authorities said on Tuesday.

Medical authorities also warned that the figure will continue to rise as long as the weather conditions prevailed, with extreme temperatures and high humidity levels, EFE reports.

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner in British Columbia, which is located along Canada's Pacific coast, said in a statement that «since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory.»

Instead of the around 130 reports of death that the Coroners Service would normally receive over a four-day period, at least 233 deaths were reported between June 25-28, she added.

«This number will increase as data continues to be updated,» she said.

A police spokesperson in Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia, said that the police had so far responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the unprecedented heat wave began on Friday.