Heat wave persists in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Persistent anticyclone continues to influence the weather on the greater part of Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the forecasters, a dry day is expected across the country today. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible only in the north-west and north. Winds will strengthen across the whole territory causing dust storms in the south.

In South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, as well as in the afternoon in Kyzylorda regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. Dust storms are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in Kostanay region and in the afternoon in Karaganda region winds will reach 15-20 mps.

Thunderstorm is expected overnight in Mangistau region. It will be windy in the afternoon (15-20 mps).

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions in the afternoon.

Extreme heat is expected in the afternoon on much of Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.