Heat wave returns to Spain, bringing temperatures above 40C in large areas of peninsula
The Spanish meteorological agency on Monday issued a red warning (extreme danger) for maximum temperatures on Wednesday in Madrid and the Jaen province, Anadolu Agency reports.
According to the agency, temperatures may reach 42-43C (107.6-109.4F) in Madrid and 44C (111.2F) in Jaen.
It issued orange warnings for most of the peninsula as temperatures are expected to top 40C (104F).
«Saturday began a period of successive thermal rises that will lead to an episode of high temperatures. This episode will form a heat wave between Monday and, probably, Thursday, affecting a good part of the Peninsula,» the agency said on Sunday.
The agency cautioned that temperatures in the southern parts may even exceed 42 to 44C (104-111.2F) and added that intense heat could reach the Canary Islands – a Spanish territory in the Atlantic, off Northwestern Africa – by midweek.
Starting Thursday, a drop in temperatures is expected in the northwest of the peninsula. However, temperatures will still be relatively high, albeit milder than in previous days, the agency said.