Heat wave to blanket Kazakhstan on Aug 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in western, northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan. Occasional rains, wind and hail are forecast for those areas of the country. Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Dust storm may hit South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will torment residents of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.