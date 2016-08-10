Heat wave to hit Kazakhstan in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heat wave is forecast for Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

According to Kazhydromet, fervent heat is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on August 11-13.



Despite the fact that chances of occasional rains in western and northern Kazakhstan are high, heat will persist countrywide.



Mercury will go up to +30, 35°C in western Kazakhstan and up to +37, 42°C in southern Kazakhstan.



Cool weather with occasional rains and thunderstorms is expected only in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan.