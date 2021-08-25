Heat wave to linger in Kazakhstan Aug 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts heat wave and no precipitation for Kazakhstan for August 25, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect cloudiness, rain, thunderstorm, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 23-25 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorm. Heat wave is to send the mercury up to 38 degrees Celsius in the south during the day.

Clear skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm is predicted to hi Atyrau region.

Clear skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is predicted to be at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorm.

Kostanay city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 18-20mps. Temperature will be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm is predicted to batter Kostanay region.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 34-36 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies as well as no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 34-36 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime. The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorm.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 34-36 degree Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is predicted for West Kazakhstan region.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to be at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind reaching up to 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime.