Heat wave to send temperature up to 46 degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the three-day weather forecast (July 24-26) for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Rainfall is forecast for the northern parts of the country due to weather fronts. Heavy thunderstorm with dusty wind is predicted for the west on July 24, northwest on July 24-25, and north on July 25-26. Hail and squall are also expected.

The country’s south and southwest are to see hot weather without precipitation.

Temperature is to rise up to 38-46 degrees Celsius in the south and southwest of the country during the day. The southeast, east, and center are to see the mercury go up to 38-42 degrees Celsius. Temperature is to steadily fall from 32-40 to 20-30 degrees Celsius in the north.