EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Heat waves to sweep north China, heavy rains in the south

    Rains in China
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    High temperatures are expected to scorch multiple areas of China, particularly the northern regions, from Tuesday to Friday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Regions including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shaanxi, Hubei, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, among others, will see high temperatures this week. Temperatures in parts of Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Xinjiang may reach 42 degrees Celsius, the CMA said.

    The administration also forecast heavy rainfalls on Tuesday and Wednesday in Yunnan, Guizhou, south China, and the regions south of the Yangtze River.

    Parts of these regions may experience rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation reaching 70 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales, the CMA said.

    The National Meteorological Center has renewed an orange alert for heat waves and blue alerts for rainstorms and severe convective weather respectively on Tuesday morning.

    China has a color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

    Tags:
    World News China
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!