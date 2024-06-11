Heat waves to sweep north China, heavy rains in the south

High temperatures are expected to scorch multiple areas of China, particularly the northern regions, from Tuesday to Friday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Regions including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shaanxi, Hubei, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, among others, will see high temperatures this week. Temperatures in parts of Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Xinjiang may reach 42 degrees Celsius, the CMA said.

The administration also forecast heavy rainfalls on Tuesday and Wednesday in Yunnan, Guizhou, south China, and the regions south of the Yangtze River.

Parts of these regions may experience rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation reaching 70 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales, the CMA said.

The National Meteorological Center has renewed an orange alert for heat waves and blue alerts for rainstorms and severe convective weather respectively on Tuesday morning.

China has a color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.