Heating season preparation in spotlight of Government

Another issue raised at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today was the regions’ preparedness for the upcoming winter heating season, Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reminded that the heating season may begin in northern and eastern regions ahead of schedule for unpredictable weather conditions.

He also spoke about the repair works at some heat and power stations. Thus, the repair of boiler-4 at the Thermal Power Plant 2 in Temirtau will be prolonged until the end of October. Scheduled repair of boiler-4 at the Zhezkazgan Thermal Power Plant has not been completed yet. As for boiler-9, only 4% of works were finished. Repair works at the energy enterprises of Abai, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are behind the schedule.

Smailov tasked the governors of these regions together with the Ministry of Energy to monitor the course of repair works on a daily basis and maintain required temperature at homes.

70% of works over heat supply systems have been finished in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan regions and in Shymkent city.

A number of social facilities in Abai, Atyrau regions, as well as Astana is not ready for the heating season yet. Smailov tasked to accelerate this work.

The governors were tasked to tackle all the mentioned problems within two weeks.