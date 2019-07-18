Heatwave continues to persist across Kazakhstan Jul 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No precipitation is forecast in most regions of the country on Thursday. The atmospheric fronts crossing western, south-western, northern, central and eastern parts will bring patchy rain and thunderstorms to some areas. Strong wind and hail are possible. Fog will descend in northern areas in the morning and at night.

According to Kazhydromet, a 15-20mps wind will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau regions, as well as West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions in the morning and Kyzylorda region at night. Hail is possible in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.





Fig will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.





Heatwave will hit Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions and some areas of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.





High fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions and in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.