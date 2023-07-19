EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:13, 19 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Heatwave, electricity consumption hits new record for 2023

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Electricity consumption reached a new 2023 record on Tuesday afternoon as people turned on fans and ramped up the air conditioning to cope with the heatwave Italy is enduring, grid operator Terna has said, ANSA reports.

    Consumption stood at 57.85 GW at 2.45 pm local time, just short of the 58.72 GW forecast by Terna.
    Forty-five minutes earlier, at 2 pm, consumption stood at 57,21 GW and at 2.15 pm it stood at 57.47 GW.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!