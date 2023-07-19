Heatwave, electricity consumption hits new record for 2023

ROME. KAZINFORM - Electricity consumption reached a new 2023 record on Tuesday afternoon as people turned on fans and ramped up the air conditioning to cope with the heatwave Italy is enduring, grid operator Terna has said, ANSA reports.

Consumption stood at 57.85 GW at 2.45 pm local time, just short of the 58.72 GW forecast by Terna.

Forty-five minutes earlier, at 2 pm, consumption stood at 57,21 GW and at 2.15 pm it stood at 57.47 GW.