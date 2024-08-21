EN
    17:25, 21 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Heatwave expected to ease in Kazakhstan

    weather
    Photo: Kazinform

    The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 22-24, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the three-day weather forecast released by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, an active cyclone shifting over the northern part of Kazakhstan will lead to rains, with a number of the country’s regions bracing for heavy rains, high wind as well as a possible hail storm.

    It is also forecast that an anticyclone, driven by cold air masses, is set to move in on Aug. 23 and to lead to a cessation of precipitation as well as a reduction in the temperature in the southern parts of the country to +23+28 degrees Celsius.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
