Heatwave expected to let up in much of Kazakhstan in next 3 days

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 27-29, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the greater part of the country is to be under the influence of a massive cyclone, bringing heavy rains with thunderstorms to the west and northwest, hail and gusty wind.

Heavy rain is predicted in the country’s southwest on June 27, the northwest on June 27-29, and the west and north on June 28-29. Only the east and northeast of the country are to expect the weather mostly without precipitation. High temperatures are expected to subside in the northwest on June 27, in the south on June 28-29, and in the north and center on June 29. Heatwave of up to +43C is to persist in the east and southeast of the country.