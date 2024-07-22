EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:30, 22 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Heatwave in Atyrau region can lead to mass death of fish

    Heatwave in Atyrau region can lead to mass death and asphyxiation of fish
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Abnormal heat is not receding in Atyrau region posing a threat of mass extinction of fish in a canal near the village of Kyzylzhar, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Ural-Caspian fish protection inspection monitored the Saryozek canal and found 2-3 carcasses of fish of Karabalyk breed along the canal from Atyrau to the border with Russia’s Astrakhan region.

    According to a statement from the inspection, large amount of live fries was discovered at a distance of about one kilometer from a highway bridge, on the bank of the Saryozek canal. Besides, major spill of water on the canal ocurred near Kyzylzhar settlement.

    The inspectors analyzed water temperature and oxygen content.The proportion of oxygen in water is 3.1 - 3.8 mg/dm3, water temperature is 29°C, and the depth is 60-70 cm.

    "Shallow water in the canal may cause mass extinction and asphyxiation of fish. Water spill need to be stopped" the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Ecology
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x