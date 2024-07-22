Heatwave in Atyrau region can lead to mass death of fish

Abnormal heat is not receding in Atyrau region posing a threat of mass extinction of fish in a canal near the village of Kyzylzhar, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Ural-Caspian fish protection inspection monitored the Saryozek canal and found 2-3 carcasses of fish of Karabalyk breed along the canal from Atyrau to the border with Russia’s Astrakhan region.

According to a statement from the inspection, large amount of live fries was discovered at a distance of about one kilometer from a highway bridge, on the bank of the Saryozek canal. Besides, major spill of water on the canal ocurred near Kyzylzhar settlement.

The inspectors analyzed water temperature and oxygen content.The proportion of oxygen in water is 3.1 - 3.8 mg/dm3, water temperature is 29°C, and the depth is 60-70 cm.

"Shallow water in the canal may cause mass extinction and asphyxiation of fish. Water spill need to be stopped" the statement reads.