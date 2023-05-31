EN
    16:40, 31 May 2023

    Heatwave of over 40C to scorch Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 1-3, Kazinform reports.

    The country is to see the temperatures are to rise to +36-41C in the northwest, +28-33C in the east, +30-39C in the center, +37-43C in the south, and +30-37 in the southeast in the daytime.

    A spur of the anticyclone, driven by southern currents, is to dictate the weather conditions in most parts of Kazakhstan. Only the western regions and mountainous areas of the southeast of the country are to expect brief rains with thunderstorm.


