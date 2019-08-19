EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 19 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Heatwave to grip Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM High heat is set to grip Atyrau region today, August 19, Kazinform reports. Mercury is forecast to rise as high as to 39 degrees Celsius.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!