Heatwave to grip Kazakhstan June 9

Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rain, hail and squall to the northern part of the country on June 9. Fog and high wind are predicted as well, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Heatwave is to grip Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Ulytau, south of Abai, west and desert areas of Turkestan region during the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, west, south, center of Ulytau, west, north pf Kyzylorda, southeast, south of West Kazakhstan, west of Aktobe, north, northeast, south, center of Zhetysu, south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions.

Severe fire hazard is in place for Atyrau, north, west, desert areas of Turkestan, west of West Kazakhstan, south, northeast, center of Kyzlorda, north, east, center of Mangistau, and south of Aktobe regions.