Heatwave to grip Kazakhstan’s south and east this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heatwave is forecast to grip Kazakhstan’s south and east this weekend, Kazhydromet reports.

Western and northwestern districts are set to face cloudy weather with precipitations and further temperature drop.

Rains will fall and temperature will decrease on Sunday across northern, central and southern regions, on Monday the front will bring rains and temperature fall to southeastern and eastern regions.

The country’s south, southeast and east will enjoy this weekend the summer-like weather with mercury rising as high as to 30…38 degrees Celsius.