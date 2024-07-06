Heatwave to grip west of Kazakhstan July 6

Due to low pressure and fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for rains with thunderstorms, hail and squall on July 6. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the country’s north, center, east as well as mountainous areas of the southeast, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to an anticyclone, the southwest of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to expect also high wind, as well as fog in the north, center, east in the nighttime and morning.

Heatwave is to persist in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau as well as the west of Aktobe regions in the daytime.

Severe heatwave is predicted in the south of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangistau regions a in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in the west, east of Atyrau, northwest, north of West Kazakhstan, south of Mangistau, west of Almaty, north, east of Zhetysu regions.

Extreme fire risk is in place for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, west of Almaty, north, east of Zhetysu, south of Kostanay, west of Karaganda, west, southeast of Atyrau, west of Mangistau regions.