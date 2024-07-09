Heatwave to melt west of Kazakhstan, rains to pound east

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face thundershowers today, while hail and gusts are forecast to batter the country’s east and southeast, and heavy downpours are expected in the mountainous of the southeast. High wind and fog are expected locally, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

The sweltering temperatures are forecast to grip Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

The high fire threat is in place in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions locally.

The extreme fire threat is in effect in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, Ulytau, Kostanay, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.