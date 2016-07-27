Heavy downpour causes traffic jams in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy downpour that has been dousing the Kazakh capital Astana since early morning has caused some serious problems for Astana motorists, local authorities confirm.

The downpour caused traffic jams in Kutpanov, Birzhan Sal, Yessenberlin, Beisekov, Gabdullin, Imanov, Orynbor, Shalkyma, Sauran, Almaty, Dostyk streets and Zhenis Avenue.



Bad weather even forced local police to issue a warning for Astana motorists to be careful and obey traffic regulations.



One major road accident had already been registered in Astana city when a Toyota Land Cruiser got off the slippery road and rammed into a trash can in Tashenov Street.