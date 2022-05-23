EN
    12:58, 23 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Heavy downpour, ground frost forecast for Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is predicted to settle in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone from Russia will affect weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 24-26 bringing occasional showers, stiff wind and hail.

    Heavy downpours are forecast for northwest of the country on May 26, while western Kazakhstan will see no precipitation and colder temperature.

    Ground frost of +2°C is expected at night and early in the morning in central Kazakhstan on May 24 and in western Kazakhstan on May 26.


