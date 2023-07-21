EN
    15:15, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy downpour to douse parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, atmospheric fronts will dictate weather conditions across the country on July 22-23.

    Heavy downpour is expected in eastern Kazakhstan on July 22 and in northern Kazakhstan on July 22-23. No sharp temperature fluctuations are predicted for the country.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
