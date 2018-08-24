Heavy downpour to fall across N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An upper level cyclone is expected to cause rains, thunderstorms, strong squally winds and possible hail locally in the northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan in three days to come, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy downpours are forecast to sweep across the north of the country on Saturday and Sunday. The rest parts of Kazakhstan are set to observe weather without precipitation with air temperature below the norms by 2-4 degrees.



North Kazakhstan will face rains, sometimes heavy rainfalls, on August 25 with thunderstorms, squalls and hail predicted. Wind will gust 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s.



Thundery showers, squall and hail, wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected to rock through Petropavlovsk tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.