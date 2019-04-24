Heavy downpours in forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a weather forecast for three days ahead.

The Arctic cold fronts are still to influence the weather in the northern regions of Kazakhstan causing rain and snow at night. Another cyclone with atmospheric fronts will trigger off rains in the southern, southeastern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan and bring locally heavy downpours, thunderstorms and rains on April 25-27, it is said in a release.