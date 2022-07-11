Heavy downpours, scorching heat predicted in Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites the national weather agency.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy downpours with gusty wind and hail are in store for central and eastern Kazakhstan on July 12-13.

Weather without precipitation and scorching heat are expected only in the west and southwest of the country.

Temperature will soar to +34, +42°C in the west, +40, +45°C in the southwest, +30, +40°C in the northwest, +25, +33°C in the north, +22, +30°C in the north, +32, +40°C in the south and +25, +35°C in the southeast of the country. Eastern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to +17, +25°C.