    14:22, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 19-21, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Unsteady weather will bring rain to the greater part of Kazakhstan over the next three days.

    Karaganda region will brace for heavy rains and snow on March 21. Downpours will batter Mangistau region on March 20, Kyzylorda region on March 21, Turkistan region on March 20-21, Zhambyl region on March 20-21 and the mountainous districts of Turkistan region on March 21.

    West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions will observe weather without precipitation on March 20-21. High wind, fog, ice-slick, ground blizzards and thunderstorms are in store for the north, south, and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Air temperature will drop to -7-18 degrees Celsius in the country’s north at night, -6+6 degrees Celsius during the day, and 0-10 degrees Celsius in the south at night and +3+18 degrees Celsius during the day.

