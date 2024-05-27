Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan’s northeast

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 27, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Heavy downpours are expected today in the country's north-east, and rain and snow are to batter the east of Kazakhstan an night.

High wind, thunderstorms, hail, squalls and fog are in store for Kazakhstan locally.

Ground frosts are expected to form at night in Akmola, Karaganda, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions.

The fire threat remains high in Kostanay, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Abai regions.

The extreme fire threat remains in effect in the south of Abai region, east of Zhetysu region and desert districts of Turkistan region.