EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 12 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Heavy downpours to batter most of Kazakhstan May 13

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy downpours, thunderstorms are expected today, may 13, on the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    High, squalls and hail are forecast locally.

    Almaty region is set to face today hail, squalls, and thunderstorms accompanied by the high wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s. West Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for hail, squalls, and wild wind of 23 m/s.

    High wind is to roll through East Kazakhstan.

    Zhambl region is predicted to observe squalls, hail, and strong wind.

    The wild wind is expected to sweep through Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    It is forecast to hail in Mangistau region.

    Squalls, thunderstorms, and high wind are to batter Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!