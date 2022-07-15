EN
    10:59, 15 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Heavy downpours to douse Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpours are on their way to Kazakhstan this upcoming weekend, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather agency, a southern cyclone will bring showers to most of Kazakhstan on July 16-18. Heavy downpours are forecast for northwest of Kazakhstan on July 16, north of Kazakhstan on July 16-17 and east of Kazakhstan on July 17. Thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail are in store as well.

    Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Temperature will rise to +30, +40° in the west of Kazakhstan, +25, +40°C in the northwest, +36, +45° in the southwest, +33, +42°C in the south, +20, +35°C in the southeast, +24, +33°C in the north. Mercury will drop from +27, +38° to +23, 33°C in the center and +21, +33°C to +16, +28°C in the east.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
