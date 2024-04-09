Heavy downpours to pound southeast of Kazakhstan

Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 9, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Unsteady weather persists in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing ice to rain to the country’s northwest, north, and mountainous districts of the southeast, and heavy downpours and thunderstorms to the east, south, and southeast, Kazhydromet press secretary Alina Ismagulova told a briefing.

Astana is set to brace for ice to rain at night and rain during the day. Fog is expected to blanket the city at night. Air temperature stands at +7+9 degrees Celsius during the day.

Strong rains are expected today in Almaty accompanied by wind gusting locally 15-20 m/s and thunderstorms.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and squalls are predicted for Shymkent with mercury reading +16+18 degrees Celsius.