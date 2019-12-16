EN
    10:22, 16 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Heavy fog to blanket some regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather Service of Kazakhstan issued a storm alert for some regions for Monday, December 16, Kazinform reports.

    Heavy fog is forecast to coat today Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog is also expected to blanket the Kazakh capital, the city of Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high.

    Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s is set to sweep across Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.

