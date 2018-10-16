Heavy glaze and strong wind to hit Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for Astana and Akmola region, the Astana's official website reads.

Astana is set to face fog, ice-slick and wind gusting 17m/s on October 17-19, south-western wind blowing 15-20m/s on October 18-19, Kazhydromet reports.



Heavy glaze, low level snow drifting and fog are expected to hit Akmola region within three days ahead. Wind will batter at a speed of 15-20m/s on Wednesday, gusting up to 25 m/s on October 18-19. Chances of storm are high 85-90%.