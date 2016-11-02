EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:17, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, predicts that rain showers, snow, black ice and strong wind will come to Kazakhstan on November 3-5, 2016.

    Meteorologists warn a cyclone from the Caspian Sea is moving towards Lake Balkhash and bringing heavy precipitation. A mix of snow and rain, black ice, and gusty wind are forecast for southern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.

    After three days of heavy precipitation, cold snap will grip Kazakhstan on November 4.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!