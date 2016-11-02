Heavy precipitation expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, predicts that rain showers, snow, black ice and strong wind will come to Kazakhstan on November 3-5, 2016.

Meteorologists warn a cyclone from the Caspian Sea is moving towards Lake Balkhash and bringing heavy precipitation. A mix of snow and rain, black ice, and gusty wind are forecast for southern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.



After three days of heavy precipitation, cold snap will grip Kazakhstan on November 4.