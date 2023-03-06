EN
    17:02, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan midweek

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, an Atlantic cyclone will bring heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain, blizzard, gusty wind and slippery conditions to the country on March 7-9. Rain is forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

    A mix of rain and snow will hit eastern Kazakhstan on March 7-9, northwest, north and center on March 7, and south on March 8. Chances of heavy precipitation will be high in southeastern Kazakhstan on March 8-9.

    No precipitation is expected in the west on March 8-9 and center on March 9.

    Colder night temperature is predicted in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on March 9.


