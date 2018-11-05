Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 6-8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation and fog are expected in Kazakhstan on November 6-8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Autumnal inclement weather with precipitation is forecast for most regions of the country. Atmospheric fronts from Western Siberia will bring foggy conditions and ice slick to Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation is forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on November 8," Kazhydromet said in a statement.