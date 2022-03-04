Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecast for March 5-7 for Kazakhstan was released by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform reports.

A cyclone is shifting from the Mediterranean Sea to the territory of Kazakhstan, bringing heavy precipitation mainly as rain in the west and south on March 5, as snow and rain in the north and center on March 6. The country is to brace for fog, ice-slick, high wind as well as ground blizzard in the north.