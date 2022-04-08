EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 08 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation forecast in parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for almost all regions of Kazakhstan on Friday with heavy precipitation expected in the east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may strengthen up to 17-25 mps North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket south of North Kazakhstan, south of Akmola, north, northeast of West Kazakhstan, north and west of Aktobe, east of Kostanay, and north, east and center of Karaganda regions.

    Black ice will be observed on roads in Akmola and Kostanay regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!