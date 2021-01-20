Heavy precipitation in store for southern, eastern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists warn heavy precipitation will douse southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, the south and east of the country will see heavy precipitation due to the northern and south cyclones over the territory of Kazakhstan on January 21-23.

Portions of the country will observe gusty winds. Blizzards, fog, and ice slick will accompany gusty winds in southern, eastern and even central Kazakhstan.

Temperature is forecast to dip as low as -25, -30°C in northern Kazakhstan.