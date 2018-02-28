EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Heavy precipitation may cause flooding in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's meteorologists predict that heavy precipitation will douse southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "Heavy precipitation (snowfall) is expected in Zhambyl and Almaty regions. It may cause snow melting and flood hazard in non-mountainous terrains and mountainous rivers there. The water level is likely to rise and cause flooding in the regions," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Kazhydromet Regions Zhambyl region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!