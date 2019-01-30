Heavy precipitation predicted in S Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of a cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan (heavy in the southern part of the country). Patchy fog, ice slick, blowing snow, and strong winds still persist, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Almaty region, patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected. In the area near Lake Alakol, the wind will strengthen up to 20-25 mps with gusts over 30 mps.

Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps wind with 23-28 mps gusts.

In Turkestan region, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and 17-22 mps strong wind. The gusts of wind as strong as 27 mps are expected in the morning and afternoon.



Blowing snow is predicted in East Kazakhstan region. There will be patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind in the morning and 25 mps gusts in the afternoon.

Patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind are also expected in Mangistau region.

Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and ice slick.

In Akmola and Kostanay regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. The wind will cause a blizzard in Kostanay region.

In Aktobe region, 15-20 mps wind and blowing snow are expected.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog and blowing snow. In the daytime, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.

As for Karaganda region, patchy fog is expected. In the daytime, the region will see 15-20 mps and blowing snow.